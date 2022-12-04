Fiona Hennigan and 2012 Olympian Darren O’Neill elected to IABA’s board of directors

Irish Olympian Darren O'Neill has been elected to the IABA. Photo: Sportsfile

Olympic boxer Darren O’Neill, together with the president of the Connacht Council of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association, Fiona Hennigan, have been elected as new directors of the IABA.

Kilkenny-native O’Neill captained the Irish team at the London Olympics in 2012. Still an active boxer, he won his eighth Irish elite title last year at the age of 36.

There was a poor response to the postal vote – only 116 of the eligible 372 ballots (just 31pc) were returned. Hennigan topped the poll with 84 votes, three ahead of O’Neill. The third candidate, Geraldine O’Reilly, polled 60 votes.

After three tumultuous years in the IABA’s corridors of power, yesterday’s AGM lacked the rancour of previous gatherings.

Still, the tone of some of the exchanges suggests the organisation continues to face huge challenges.

Tom Geraghty, the acting chairman of the board of directors, allowed delegates to air a variety of grievances, ranging from the workings of the High Performance Unit, the lack of a paper version of the annual accounts – this was rectified during the meeting – and last year’s suspension of 23 members by the former regime.

According to former IABA president Nicky White, it cost each of the 25 members €2,350 to defend themselves.

“It is a disgrace that no apology has been offered to the 25 people who were wrongfully expelled from the Association,” he said.

Gerry O’Mahony, the IABA president, said a proposal from the Central Council had been sent to the board of directors in relation to issuing an apology and providing some form of compensation.

Newly-elected director Hennigan – who was among those who was suspended, as was her father – was highly critical of people having to pay their own legal expenses.

A process has begun to recruit a new independent chairman of the board.

Meanwhile, former international boxer Neil Gough had joined the board, while a replacement for Andrew Duncan will be announced shortly.

The IABA’s total income for 2021 was €3,843,880 compared to €2,803,426 in 2020, when the sport was seriously impacted by Covid 19. The organisation had a surplus of €8,269 compared to €26,804 in 2020.

The bulk of the IABA income was provided by Sport Ireland in terms of high-performance grants of €977,953, as well as separate grants of €500,000. Sponsorship for the year amounted to €12,109 compared to €71,161 in 2020.