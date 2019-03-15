Sport Boxing

Saturday 16 March 2019

Fight Night LIVE: Katie Taylor v Rose Volante and Jono Carroll v Tevin Farmer

Katie Taylor, left, and Rose Volante square off
Katie Taylor, left, and Rose Volante square off

Sean McGoldrick in Philadelphia

Katie Taylor is expected in the ring at 1.30am (Saturday) morning for her fight with Rose Volante.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: The end of an era in the Six Nations and why Wales vs Ireland will be an 'absolute war'

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport