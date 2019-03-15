Fight Night LIVE: Katie Taylor v Rose Volante and Jono Carroll v Tevin Farmer
Katie Taylor is expected in the ring at 1.30am (Saturday) morning for her fight with Rose Volante.
Online Editors
Related Content
- What time, what channel and what's at stake? Everything you need to know about Katie Taylor vs Rose Volante
- Katie Taylor on course to land biggest pay cheque in women's boxing
- 'This could be a monumental year for me' - Katie Taylor weighs in ahead of world championship showdown with Rose Volante