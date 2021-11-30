Fifty underage boxers to miss opportunity of competing for All-Ireland titles as IABA boardroom civil war rumbles on

FIFTY young boxers will miss out on their dream of competing for their first All-Ireland title due to the ongoing ‘civil war’ in the Irish Athletic Boxing Association.

These 12 and 13-year-old boxers are the front-line casualties in an adult boardroom battle in which they have no interest, involvement or knowledge of.

The Central Council of the IABA and the Leinster Council staged separate Boy/Girl 1 & 2 championships in Athy and Arklow respectively earlier this month.

The IABA repeatedly warned the Leinster Council that only boxers who competed in what they termed the ‘official’ event in Athy would be eligible to compete in the national finals.

Despite this, boxers from over 21 clubs competed in the event in Arklow which was renamed a 11-county tournament because the IABA also warned the provincial body that they were not insured to run a ‘championship’.

Fewer than ten clubs took part in the tournament in Athy which meant that a number of boxers won titles via walk-overs.

Last night the Central Council announced that the national finals of the Boy/Girl 1 & 2 championships will begin this weekend in Drimnagh Boxing club, the home club of IABA chief executive Fergal Carruth.

The National Stadium is not available in December as it is hosting a panto.

According to a statement issued on social media by the Leinster IABA, a new officer board – the board elected at the AGM earlier this year have been expelled from the organisation – forwarded their entries for the National Championship last Friday.

In the correspondence to the National Secretary of the IABA they acknowledged that the central body would also be submitting a list of entries from their event in Athy.

“We would ask to also accept those additional entries without prejudice to any of the young boxers concerned”, they stated but no response has been forthcoming.

Furthermore, their new President of Leinster was not allowed attend a scheduled meeting of the Central Council on Saturday and news emerged yesterday that their entries would not be included in the draw this afternoon.

In a bizarre twist to the saga the IABA has taken no punitive action against the Dublin Board in relation to the underage tournament. The officers of their executive board have also been expelled from the association.

However, the board went ahead and organised the Dublin 1 & 2 Boy championship and their boxers will be included in the draw.

Due to its size Dublin is treated as a separate entity in the sport – their boxers do not participate in Leinster championship but go directly into the All-Ireland final.

The officers of the Connacht board have also been expelled but their underage fighters are not affected by this row. They decided to cancel to Boy 1 & 2 championships due to concerns over Covid-19.

However, the IABA stepped in and ran their own event in Westport the weekend before last where clubs participated in the tournament with the winners taking part in the national finals.