Fifth medal for Irish boxers at European Championships as Caitlin Fryers guarantees bronze

Caitlin Fryers has won Ireland’s fifth medal at the European women’s elite boxing championships in Montenegro.

Competing in the light flyweight division the Belfast fighter edged out Bulgarian Zlatisl Chukanova on a split 3-2 decision.

On Friday Fryers will be bidding to upgrade her medal to silver when she boxes in the semi-finals of the 50kg division.

The scoreboard were slightly misleading with Fryers winning more comfortably than the 3-2 outcome suggests.

At the end of the dominant second round she led by two points on three of the judges’ scorecards so barring a disaster in the final stanza she was assured of a bronze medal.

The first three minutes were all action. Fryers was marginally more accurate with her left hook proving particularly potent. It was a tight call though but crucially she got the nod from three of the judges.

There was no doubt about the outcome of the second round as Fryers’ neat combinations constantly found their range and she won the round 10-9 across the board.

The final round was scrappy and untidy with numerous interventions from the referee. Chukanova was fortunate not be locked a point for throwing her opponent on the ground at one point. However, the Bulgarian finally found her range and three of the judges gave her the round.

But it didn’t impact on the final result with Fryers winning 3-2 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29).

Her success in securing a bronze medal means that this team has equalled the medal tally of the men’s squad at the 2010 European championships in Moscow when they secured five medals through Paddy Barnes (gold), Darren O’Neill (silver) and bronze for Kenneth Egan, Eric Donovan and Tyrone McCullough).

Ireland has three more fighters, Kellie Harrington, Kaci Rock and Aoife O’Rourke in medal fights later today.