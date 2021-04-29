Explainer: Katie Taylor v Natasha Jonas – Where to watch it, what's at stake, and the odds of an upset

Katie Taylor trains at the Matchtoom Boxing fight hotel in Manchester, England, prior to her lightweight title bout against Natasha Jonas. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Katie Taylor pits her wits against Liverpool-born Natasha Jonas in Manchester on Saturday. Here’s the lowdown on another huge night for the ground-breaking Bray fighter.

Where and when?

Saturday May 1, Manchester Arena, Manchester.

What’s at stake?

The World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight belts – all currently held by Katie Taylor – are up for grabs. Furthermore, Taylor is putting her 17-fight unbeaten record on the line.

Who is Natasha Jonas?

The 36-year-old Liverpudlian was a pioneering figure in women’s boxing in the UK and represented England in their first international against Ireland in 2007. She was fighting as a welterweight back then.

File photo dated 14-03-2019 of Natasha Jonas during the open workout at the Hilton Liverpool. Issue date: Monday April 26, 2021. PA Photo. Natasha Jonas is unfazed at being an underdog once more ahead of her meeting with old adversary Katie Taylor this weekend after taking satisfaction in upsetting the odds in a controversial draw against Terri Harper. See PA story BOXING Jonas. Photo credit should read Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Jonas and Taylor famously clashed in the quarter-final of the lightweight division at the London Olympics in 2012. The Bray fighter won the contest on route to claiming the gold medal.

Jonas retired from boxing for two years before returning as a professional in 2017. After winning five of her first six fights via knockout she suffered a shock TKO against a former Taylor opponent Viviane Obenauf in 2018.

She won her next three fights, but it was her gutsy performance against reigning super featherweight champion Terri Harper last August – the fight was scored a draw – which effectively earned the dream ticket and the biggest pay cheque of her career against Taylor

What channel is the fight on?

The fight is being broadcast on Sky Sports Pay-Per-View. Live transmission begins at 6pm with Belfast’s James Tennyson aiming to win the IBO World lightweight title. The main event is a heavyweight clash between Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker, who is trained by Andy Lee.

The Taylor-Jonas fight is expected to start at around 9pm. It will probably be Taylor’s last live performance on Sky Sports. Her promotion company Matchroom are expected to sign a new TV deal with the DAZN worldwide streaming service shortly.

What Katie Taylor says:

“It’s important for me to produce a great performance every time I step into the ring and that is why I train hard and why I get up every morning and do the road work. I want to show my absolute best every time I get into that ring.”

“Right now, I feel very fresh and quite good. I obviously still love my job as well and that’s what motivates me. I absolutely love this job.

“I just want to continue to improve and it would be amazing to become a multi weight undisputed champion if that’s a possibility. I just want to be involved in the biggest fights possible and I want to continue to tear down those barriers.”

What Natasha Jonas says:

“I’ve got nothing to lose and if you’re in a fight for the four belts on the biggest stage, the biggest platform and you can’t get yourself up mentally then you’re probably in the wrong sport. I’ll be presenting the best version of myself mentally and physically on the night and she has to be able to deal with that.

“I know that I’m not boxing the aura that is, the legacy that is, the legend that is Katie Taylor, I’m just boxing another human. Everyone’s got weaknesses, everyone’s human, and I will be trying to capitalise on them and put my best foot forward.

“Everyone mentions the Persoon fights, but styles make fights and I’m not Persoon, but what I do think Persoon did was make her (Taylor) look human.”

What the Bookies say:

Taylor is 1/4 to retain her belts while Jonas is a 7/2 shot. Taylor is 7/2 to win inside the distance for the first time since stopping Rose Volante in Philadelphia on the St Patrick’s weekend in 2019. Jonas is 13/1 to stop Taylor.

What’s next for Katie?

In the improbable event of Taylor losing, a rematch against Jonas will be next up.

If Taylor wins, she has three primary targets: to fight nine-weight World champion Amanda Serrano, undisputed welterweight champion and former opponent Jessica McCaskill and mixed martial star Cris Cyborg.

Given the imminent new broadcasting deal with DAZN, Taylor’s next fight will almost certainly be in the United States in the summer if every goes to plan on Saturday night.