Eric Donovan wins on return to the ring against Rafael Castillo

Eric Donovan has won his first fight since losing his first bout as a professional. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

ERIC Donovan has chalked up his thirteenth professional win, defeating journeyman pro Rafael Castillo in a six-round lightweight contest in the Fight Off Training Centre, Wavre in Belgium.

It was the Kildare fighter’s first fight since he suffered his first career loss in August to British fighter Zelfa Barrett.

The 35-year-old, who is now trained by Pascal Collins, had too much class for Castillo whose career statistics of 14 wins and 59 losses tells its own story. It is five years since he last won a fight and Donovan dominated the contest with the three judges scoring all six rounds for him (60-55, 60-55, 60-54).

Meanwhile, Moate's Joe Ward has won his first professional fight in Mexico.

The former stand-out amateur star, who won European titles and two silver medals at the World championships, began his pro career in October 2019 in Madison Square Garden, but it ended in disaster as the fighter dislocated his kneecap for the second time in his boxing career.

The freak second-round injury resulted in Ward suffering a technical knockout defeat to Marco Delgado. Ward subsequently underwent knee surgery.

Online Editors