Eric Donovan celebrates winning the Irish Featherweight professional title at the National Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Eric Donovan will look to cap his career with an EU belt as he takes on France's Khalil El Hadri. Here’s all you need to know about the fight.

Where and when?

The fight takes place on Saturday September 24 at the Europa Hotel in Belfast The ringwalks for the main event are scheduled for around 10.30pm but that may depend on the undercard bouts.

What’s at stake?

The EU Super Featherweight title is up for grabs.

What channel is the fight on?

The fight is being broadcast on terrestrial TV by TG4 with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

What's on the undercard?

Tommy McCarthy v Reinis Porozovs

Dominic Donegan v Owen Duffy

Owen O’Neill v Marek Laskowski

Conor Quinn v Angel Gabriel Chavez

It's fair to say Donovan has had his share of demons in his past and the Kildare boxer opened up to Sean McGoldrick in the Sunday Independent.

What are the fighters saying?

