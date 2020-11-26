Eric Donovan to make December 5th return to ring in Brussels with opponent to be confirmed

ERIC Donovan will have his first professional fight since teaming up with new trainer Pascal Collins in Brussels on December 5 against a yet to be named opponent.

In August Donovan suffered his first pro career loss when he was stopped in the eighth round by Zelfa Barrett which ended his ambition of winning the IBF super featherweight international title.

The 35-year-old had won his first 12 fights after turning professional in 2016.

Despite the loss, Donovan impressed promoter Eddie Hearn with his demeanour both inside and outside the ring and it was self-evident that he would get more opportunities.

The following month, Donovan announced he was linking up with Pascal Collins in his Celtic Warrior gym in west Dublin.

He was due to appear on the undercard of the Conor Benn fight at Wembley Arena last weekend but had to withdraw as he had the flu.

"I am buzzing," Donovan tweeted.

"On the 5th of December I will have my 14th professional fight in Brussels, Belgium. Thanks to my sponsors, my manager and team. It's time for more Lightning."

Online Editors