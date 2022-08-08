Eric Donovan to fight for European title in Belfast next month

Eric Donovan will fight for a European title in Belfast next month.

The 37-year-old Athy southpaw will achieve a lifetime ambition when he takes on Khalil EI Hadri from France for the European Union super featherweight title.

The September 24 fight will be shown live on TG4.

Donovan came out of retirement in 2016 to pursue a professional career with the goal of challenging for a European title.

He has 15 pro wins under his belt and collected Irish and Celtic titles. His two losses came two top ten World ranked fighters Zelpa Barrett and double Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me,” said Donovan. “I'm delighted and excited about the prospect of making a dream come true. It means the world to me to have this fight on Irish soil where all of my family, friends and supporters can be there in person to make it an extra special occasion.

“It takes a team effort to make dreams come true and I can't the team involved enough; my manager Mark Dunlop, coach Pascal Collins and all the support team and sponsors, who without their help, this would not be possible.”

“Finally, míle buíochas do TG4, for broadcasting this event and giving the Irish public an opportunity to watch an entertaining night of professional boxing.

His opponent, who is ten years younger, has a decent 13-1 record. The fight will be staged in Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

The chief support will be former European and WBC international cruiserweight champion Tommy McCarthy who will be fighting in his native city for the first time in over three years. The full programme will be announced later.

Tickets costing £100, £70, £60 and £50 are available through www.eventbrite.co.uk or from the boxers appearing on the card.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the Northern Ireland boxing team which won five gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham finished top of the medals’ table in the boxing competition.

They edged out India who also won seven medals but only three of them were gold. This is only the second time in their history they have topped the medals table.

They also edged out India at the 2010 Games in New Delhi when they won three gold and two silver.