Eric Donovan outclassed on way to third round stoppage by Robeisy Ramirez

Referee Victor Loughlin stops the fight after Eric Donovan is struck by Robeisy Ramirez (not pictured) in the featherweight bout at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow. Photo credit: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Ireland’s Eric Donovan suffered a devastating third round TKO loss to double Cuban Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez in Glasgow tonight.

The 36-year-old Athy featherweight suffered a cut over his right eye, was down once in the first round before a left hook to the head ended his challenge in round three.

It was a chance in a lifetime for Donovan to move his professional career to a different level but Ramirez although still a relative novice in professional boxing had simply too much class for Donovan who now drops to 16-2.

There was more joy for the other three Irish boxers in action on the sell show with Olympian Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy both winning on their professional debuts in the first and second rounds respectively, while Limerick’s Paddy Donovan made it eight wins on the spin. His fight was stopped in the sixth when his opponent suffered an ear injury.



