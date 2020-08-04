Eric Donovan one win away from securing World title shot

Eric Donovan could get a World title shot provided he beats British super featherweight Zelfa Barrett later this month on the Matchroom Fight Camp card being staged on Eddie Hearn’s Essex estate.

It has been officially confirmed that the August 14 showdown between Donovan and Barrett will be an International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-continental super-featherweight title fight.

The significance of the announcement which had been anticipated is that the winner will secure an IBF top 15 ranking, making him eligible for a world title fight.

“This is a fabulous opportunity for Eric,” according to his manager Mark Dunlop.

All world champions face mandatory challenges and though the Athy fighter is unbeaten, he is 35 and a relative novice in pro boxing. So he would be seen as an attractive proposition by a defending champion.

The current IBF super featherweight title holder, Joseph Diaz who has won all but one of his 32 pro fights.

Of course in order to be in line to secure his once in career opportunity Donovan has to beat Barrett on August 14. The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports.

But he can take advantage of an obscure IBF rule which decrees that boxers fighting under their auspices cannot weigh more than ten pounds heavier on fight day than at their weigh-in the previous day.

After weighing-in, the majority of boxers bulk up before stepping into the ring. Donovan normally fights at featherweight so he will have no issue keeping within the ten pound limit.

However, Barrett could have issues, however. Interestingly his only professional defeat came in 2018 when he was beaten by Ronnie Clarke on a majority decision in an IBF sanctioned European super featherweight title fight.

Another of Mark Dunlop’s fighters, Tommy McCarthy, also received good news when it was confirmed that he will fight for the European cruiserweight title against a yet to be named opponent.

McCarthy has won 16 of his 18 professional fights. The defending EBU cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie has vacated the belt in order to challenge for a world title.

Online Editors