Boxer Eric Donovan has announced his retirement.

The Athy boxer who recently won the European Union super featherweight professional title said that following a lot of consideration and discussion with his family and team he had decided to hang up his gloves.

“Some of the best experiences and memories of my life have come from boxing. Now after 30 years in the game, I am finally content with my achievements inside the ring,” said the 37-year-old in a post on social media.

“Thanks to St Michael’s Boxing Club Athy and all the coaches and boxers who represented the club and helped me out over the years, especially Dom O’Rourke, who was a great mentor/coach and never gave up on me.

“My professional career was one of redemption, with the EU European title being my crowning moment and a night I’ll never forget. So many people helped me along the way, coaches, cut-men, sparring partners, professional support personnel, sponsors, and all my supporters.

“Whether it was for one fight or for several, I will be forever grateful for your support and could not have done it without your help. I will personally thank each and every one of you over the next couple of days/weeks but a special mention to Mark Dunlop, Packie Collins, Kenneth Egan and Leonard Gunning.

Eric Donovan and Khalil El Hadri battle it out during their EBU European Union super-featherweight thriller at the Europa Hotel in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Eric Donovan and Khalil El Hadri battle it out during their EBU European Union super-featherweight thriller at the Europa Hotel in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“They put in the hard yards with me and I am very thankful for their time and contribution over my professional career.

“My wife, Laura and kids, Jack, Troy and Saoirse are my motivation and inspiration. My wife has been an absolute source of strength, who kept me going during difficult times when I felt like giving up.

“I am looking forward to spending more quality time with them.

“The higher you build your barriers, the taller I become. Something inside so strong. Looking forward to the next chapters,” concluded the post.

Aside from winning an EU professional title, Donovan also won a bronze medal at the European Championships in Moscow in 2010 and Irish titles at both amateur and professional level.

In 2012 he was a member of the Astana Arlans team based in Kazakhstan which won the now defunct World Series of Boxing.

He turned professional in 2016 and finished with a professional record of 16 wins and two losses.