Emotional Jason Quigley eyes title after stunning victory over Shane Mosley Jr

Ireland's Jason Quigley won the WBO-NABO middleweight belt with a stunning victory over Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas last night.

Donegal man Quigley dropped to his knees in tears after winning a majority decision 97-93, 96-94, 95-95 and immediately set his sights on a fight with WBO middleweight champion Demetrius 'Boo Boo' Andrade.

Mosley, son of Shane Mosley Sr who was was a three-weight world champion, started last night's fight well but Quigley grew into the contest and was the better fighter in the closing rounds.

"When I dropped to my knees, that was a lot of relief," said Quigley. "I've been through a hell of a lot to get here. I know every fighter does, I'm not picking myself out amongst any other fighter, but I’ve been through a lot."

Quigley now wants a fight against Andrade.

"I remember three, four years ago when Boo Boo Andrade had no promoter, he had no real management going on, he was like 'I'll fight this Jason Quagley guy’ — he didn't even pronounce my second name right.

"Boo Boo Andrade, now you're the champ, you're always crying that you don't have people to fight you. I'm not saying that I'm going to get in there and kick your ass. I'll get in there and put on one hell of a fight with you. I've got a belt, you've got the main one, give me a crack at that title."