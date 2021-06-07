Emmet Brennan becomes seventh Irish boxer to qualify for Olympics with deserved victory in Paris

Ireland's Emmet Brennan, right, in action during his win over Liridon Nuha of Sweden in their light heavyweight 81kg box-off for an Olympic place at Le Grand Dome in Paris, France. Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Sportsfile

Dubliner Emmet Brennan has produced a career defining performance in Paris to become the seventh Irish boxer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The 30-year old who got his opportunity after double World silver medallist Joe Ward opted to turn professional, fashioned an incredibly brave performance against a tough Swede Liridon Nuha.

Brennan survived having a point deducted in the final round for holding. This meant that even if he won the round, he could only be rewarded nine rather than the customary ten points.

There was a long delay before the result was announced and incredibly four of the judges scored the contest a 28-28 draw with the other ringside official giving Brennan the fight 29-27.

But significantly the result was announced as a unanimous win for Brennan. All four officials who scored the contest a draw still gave the nod to the Irishman who raised his arms in delight as he jogged around the ring.

It was justice well served as it would have been a travesty had Brennan lost as a result of being penalised for holding.

The referee repeatedly ignored infringements by the Swede including hitting after the break and even after the bell sounded following the first round. He repeatedly used his head in the close exchanges with Brennan who sustained a cut on his right eyelid in round one.

It was a no frills, rough-house fight but Brennan’s capacity to go forward and land right shots impressed the judges with four of them giving him the first round 10-9. It was closer and more physical in the second but crucially Brennan edged it on three of the five cards.

Essentially, he needed to stay out of trouble in the third round and victory was assured but it wasn’t that kind of fight. The deduction of the point put the contest back into the melting pot. But at the end of an incredibly physical and sometimes dirty contest it was Brennan who booked his ticket to Tokyo.

This ends his involvement in the tournament as he was beaten in the semi-final but he made the most of his second chance.

Kurt Walker’s place on the team has to be officially confirmed as he qualified through the ranking system which won’t be finalised until after the tournament concludes tomorrow.

The full Irish boxing line-up for Tokyo is: Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s, Antrim) 52kg; Kurt Walker (Canal BC) 57kg, Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) 69kg; Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands) 81kg, Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) 57kg, Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s, Dublin) 60kg, Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon) 75kg.

Irvine, the only survivor from Rio in 2016, will skipper the team.