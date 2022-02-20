Emmet Brennan: ‘It wasn’t only about me getting to the Olympics. My family had gone through a lot of trauma’

His is a smile sand-papered with regrets, a flicker of recognition that this life he leads is a kind of preserved adolescence, a suspension of tomorrow.

Emmet Brennan is at a crossroads you see, torn between the idea of attempting another ascent of Mount Olympus or submitting to the blood lust of the professional game. He is a boxer with some pressing business on his mind just now.

There have been offers bearing a palpable urgency for answers and he has committed to providing those answers in the coming weeks.

Is it feasible that he could pitch up in Paris three years from now as an Olympic medal contender at 33? Or could the paid ranks, which appears the more likely avenue, be a more logical route to career fulfilment?

It’s taken time to reach this point of intersection.

Whatever fork in the road he follows now, Brennan will always be an Olympian, always have that precious distinction. But he’s needed the comfort of distance to rinse Tokyo from his psyche, not so much the actual experience of the Games as the emotional roller-coaster he had to ride to get there.

When he thinks now of that salty-eyed television interview with RTÉ’s Des Cahill in the seconds after his defeat to Uzbekistan’s Dilshod Ruzmetov in July, it isn’t hard for him to identify the genesis of those tears.

Because his very presence in Japan was a statement of the most profound resilience. In some respects, maybe even a small human miracle.

Olympians, largely, have an identifiable profile, settling from late teens into lifestyles directed by that stark four-yearly cycle. They know what they want and set their life co-ordinates accordingly.

Brennan? He’s not simply an unlikely Olympian, but an accidental boxer. Growing up on Dublin’s North Strand, he remembers his childhood as one largely protected by his mother, Bernadette. One in which he wrestled with extreme shyness and was, critically, devoid of any real physical confidence.

Brennan played football with Belvedere and was maybe 10 that day in Fairview Park when an angered team-mate punched him across the head from behind.

“I can still remember the feeling I got, turning around and not being able to defend myself,” he remembers now.

“Just bawling crying, the way a kid goes into hysterics. Couldn’t control myself.”

That was the evening Christopher Brennan took his son down to St Saviours’ boxing club on Dorset Street and, essentially, asked Jimmy Halpin to give him confidence.

For some, boxing becomes a refuge from trouble, a safe house from their wilder selves.

Emmet remembers himself primarily as an angry child. Not bad or untrustworthy, just snappy and impatient with the people around him.

At school or on the streets, he was seldom in trouble. But a storm was always blowing somewhere inside his head.

“I was very introverted as a child, but also very angry,” he says now. “Gave my parents a lot of trouble, not as in aggro on the streets or anything. But around the house, I was very, very snappy, always emotional. Just very bad-tempered.

“I don’t know where that came from, but it was boxing that took it out of me. Because just to spar at that age is nerve-wracking. You learn a lot about yourself as a human being.”

His first time in a ring?

“I was sh**e, bleedin’ brutal!” he laughs now. “Won my first fight, then got beaten in my next three or four.”

In time, he would settle into a debilitating cycle of sorts. Good enough to win underage Dublin championships, but never – it seemed – an All-Ireland.

For a decade, that was Brennan’s story. Accomplished, just not exceptional.

Then when Halpin left Saviours for Corinthians, Brennan followed and, by pure coincidence he reckons, had his first All-Ireland title within six months. He has, he stresses, nothing but good things to say about Saviours and its people.

That victory was almost just an accident of timing.

By 21, Brennan had won a second All-Ireland, but he was – he reckons – just playing at being a serious athlete. Fooling himself.

“I wasn’t good enough because I didn’t have the correct lifestyle,” he says emphatically. “I was drinking a lot, going out all the time, just acting the b****x. I remember times I’d be drinking a week before a fight and expecting to win. Pissing against the wind.

“But you can’t half-do boxing. You’re getting a hiding if you do!”

Around this time, he began struggling with depression too, his condition exacerbated by life choices.

For maybe two years, Brennan’s visits to the gym became sporadic, largely empty gestures in response to Halpin’s invitations.

An apprentice pipe-fitter, his weekends were routinely destructive and repetitive, Monday-morning hangovers becoming easy bedfellows of penury.

“I wasn’t happy,” he remembers now. “Week in, week out, I’d spend all me wages going drinking Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Then do the same thing the week after. Just Groundhog Day, the same thing over and over.

“I’d be up and down all the time, the gargle probably a big part of that. I wasn’t doing what made me happy. I was in a job I didn’t like. All stuff that I could change. You can have all the help in the world but, obviously, being hungover 24/7 isn’t going to help.

“And I don’t think boxing ever leaves you. I’d be looking at people, thinking, ‘I could compete with him if I sorted myself out!’ That ambition was always still inside of me. Eventually I just reached a point where I thought, ‘I can’t do this lifestyle anymore. I’m sick of living like this!’”

By the time the 2017 Elite Championships came around, Brennan still had not managed to win a single contest in that environment.

But a final victory over Olympic hopeful Conor Wallace at the previous year’s Haringey Cup in London persuaded him that his talent deserved more sustained application.

Finally training honestly, his ambitions became tuned to a new reality.

Winning the Elite Championship changed the scope of opportunity in front of Emmet Brennan and, suddenly, Tokyo seemed possible. But opportunity depends on circumstance too and his was, still, unpromising.

By July 2019, Brennan recognised that only a full-time training regime could make his Olympic ambitions viable and so it was that he chose to back himself, taking out a €4,000 loan from Dubco Credit Union. As a still unfunded athlete, he could see no real alternative.

Did he find his Olympic dream a hard sell with the credit union staff?

“No, I told them it was my sister’s 21st and my mother’s 60th and I wanted the loan to send them to New York,” he laughs.

“Just felt if I told them I was taking out a loan to go boxing, I’d never have got it.

“Applied for the loan on a Wednesday and the money was in my account that Friday.

“Four thousand euro isn’t a lot of money but, when your means are low, it’ll get you a long way. My parents weren’t taking any rent off me, so it was just a phone bill and some food that I needed covering. Maybe a hundred quid a week.”

A coach in the high-performance programme advised him against taking out the loan, but Brennan had no qualms.

“I never had a single day when I thought ‘F**k, what have I done?’” he declares emphatically. “My whole outlook has always been no regrets.

“I could have dealt with not getting to the Olympics. It would have taken a lot of time to deal with it but, once I knew I’d given myself every chance, that’s all I could have asked.

“Yes, there were tough days ahead. But not days when I doubted what I was doing.”

Joe Ward’s decision to turn professional had created a potential Olympic opening at 81kg and, by winning the 2019 Elites, Brennan put himself back in the frame.

But then Covid turned the qualification process into an anxious marathon and for most of that time, it seemed the fates were determined to break him down.

Maybe six weeks before the first Olympic qualifiers in March 2020, Christopher Brennan suffered a major heart attack that, for a time, left his life hanging by a thread.

The day it happened, he’d dropped Emmet to the train (he was studying strength and conditioning in Thurles) and there was something in his colour that morning that comes back now as a warning sign.

Emmet recalls: “Maybe it was because we were doing the ‘cardiovascular fitness’ module at the time, but I just had a feeling that day that something wasn’t right with him.

“He’d been traveling a lot with work and had become very out of shape. I remember thinking that morning that he really didn’t look well.

“People say you get a sixth sense about these things and I definitely got that with my father. Because when my sister rang, I kind of knew immediately.

“I mean we look back now at photos taken maybe a week before it happened and his face is red, he looks so overweight.”

For a time, his Da was on life support in The Mater. Close to death at 60. He eventually recovered, has lost 40kg since and cycles almost daily now.

But Christopher’s illness, for a time, decommissioned Emmet’s focus.

“Around that time, I was supposed to go to Italy to a training camp and I just did not want to be there,” he remembers. “But my Ma was saying, ‘You’re not a doctor, there’s nothing you can do here. Your father would want you to go’.

“So I went and got battered from pillar to post. Two spars. The Russian No 2 first and he killed me. Then the Russian No 1, not as bad, but still awful. My confidence was so low because my head just wasn’t there.

“Then it was announced suddenly that we had to go home because of Covid. Probably did me a favour, because all I was getting was hidings.”

He beat a Bosnian when the qualifiers eventually got under way in London, but the pandemic cut those short too, meaning – in time – he essentially had a year to prepare for a Swiss opponent in the next round.

Those qualifiers took place in Paris just weeks before the postponed Games themselves got under way and, ultimately, his Olympic dream came down to a box-off against Swedish ‘scrapper’ Liridon Nuha.

A brutally tough contest eventually went to count-back.

And, having been deducted a point in the final round for holding, Brennan remembers thinking, ‘If I lose this next minute of boxing, I’m probably not going to Tokyo’.

“This fella was head-butting, hitting after the bell, so I couldn’t believe when the ref did that to me.

“I ended up standing in the middle of the ring for nearly a minute and all I could think was, ‘I’ll kill this ref if the decision goes against me’.

“Then my hand got raised and it was as if the whole world slowed down. . .”

He’d rescued the decision largely on personal instinct, abandoning his carefully-schooled counter-punching style for a return to the front-foot aggression he favoured when a novice in the ring.

John Conlan had counselled him on the need to use his own initiative in such circumstances. And Brennan’s initiative ultimately got him home.

So those subsequent tears in Tokyo?

“A lot of that was down to my family pulling together throughout the last year,” he says now.

“Because it wasn’t only about me getting to the Olympics. My father had gone through a lot of trauma and there was a lot of trauma for the family.”

The family home is maybe 600 metres from where Yvonne and Christy Harrington live and, of course, he came home to that shared open-top bus ride with gold medallist Kellie, with whom he’d trained on and off for a decade in Corinthians, Glasnevin and, through Covid restrictions, sometimes in Fairview Park.

And then the Brennans settled down with their Olympian son for a few family drinks in Cusacks on the North Strand.

The challenge of escaping the Olympic bubble had only just begun.

Emmet reckons it maybe took him eight weeks to reclaim some semblance of normality, though recent surgery on a shoulder means it is only now he is returning to the gym with genuine purpose. Tokyo was wonderful, but he can’t help wondering what might have been possible had his body not let him down.

Tendinopathy in both elbows required treatment (including a cortisone injection in one) while the shoulder needed injecting too given “the sharp shooting pain” he’d experience when throwing a hook.

Accordingly, Brennan got to those Games on the back of just five rounds of sparring in three months.

“That was the hardest thing,” he reflects. “It took me 20 years to get myself into that position and, when I got there and needed my body to help me out, it gave up on me.

“I found that very, very hard to deal with!”

And now?

If Brennan goes professional, it will be in America – he already has one eye on Katie Taylor’s New York card next month for a possible debut.

He would, he says, covet the opportunity to contest a title fight in Dublin, but recognises how difficult that would be to arrange given the virtual death of the pro game here.

Recognising the reasons for that death, it is only inevitable to ask him if he would sign a contract with MTK.

“No,” he says emphatically. “I’m not going to come out and bad-mouth them because it’s hard enough trying to get into the sport at 30. But no, I wouldn’t go with MTK or any of their affiliated companies.

“Look, where I’m from . . . I couldn’t do it!”

Either way, Emmet Brennan will box on. Whether amateur or professional, boxing’s real-life Cinderella Man still has many miles to run.