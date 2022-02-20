| 2.7°C Dublin

Emmet Brennan: ‘It wasn’t only about me getting to the Olympics. My family had gone through a lot of trauma’

As he weighs up turning professional, Emmet Brennan – boxing’s real-life Cinderella Man – explains how he overcame shyness as a child and heavy drinking as an adult to become an almost accidental Olympian in Tokyo

&lsquo;Tokyo was wonderful, but Emmet Brennan can&rsquo;t help wondering what might have been possible had his body not let him down.&rsquo; Photo by Mark Condren Expand

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

His is a smile sand-papered with regrets, a flicker of recognition that this life he leads is a kind of preserved adolescence, a suspension of tomorrow.

Emmet Brennan is at a crossroads you see, torn between the idea of attempting another ascent of Mount Olympus or submitting to the blood lust of the professional game. He is a boxer with some pressing business on his mind just now.

