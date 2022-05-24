Eagleson and Maguire progress in Yerevan as McCarthy exits

Luke Maguire of Ireland, left, is declared the winner over Daniel Wieslaw Piotrowski of Poland

Ireland’s Luke Maguire and Dylan Eagleson have advanced to the next round of the European men’s boxing championships in Yerevan, Armenia, but light welterweight Brandon McCarthy was beaten in his preliminary round bout today.

Light middleweight Maguire (Esker BC, Dublin) was a comfortable winner over Poland’s Daniel Wieslaw, with all five judges scoring the contest 30-27 in his favour. He steps up in class on Saturday when he meets the number three seed Esterkhan Madiev from Georgia.

On his senior championship debut in a green singlet, Eagleson (St Paul’s, Belfast) underlined his potential with a dominant 4-1 win over Turkish bantamweight Muhammet Sacli. He meets Spain’s Gabriel Mascunano Escobar, the number two seed, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, McCarthy (St Michael’s, Athy) was beaten in a tight contest by England’s Joseph Tyers. All five judges scored the contest 29-28 in favour of Tyers.

Today, Ireland will have four boxers in action. Flyweight Sean Mari (Monkstown BC, Dublin) meets Serbia’s Omer Ametovic. Middleweight Gabriel Dossen, who has a win already under his belt, meets the number four seed, Mofid Rami Kiwan from Bulgaria.

Later in the evening session, Irish team captain Adam Hession (Monivea BC, Galway) meets Belgian fighter Vasile Ustuoi in a featherweight bout while lightweight JP Hale meets the number three seed Arslan Khataev from Finland.