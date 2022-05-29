Dylan Eagleson secures silver medal for Ireland after qualifying for European Championship bantamweight final

James Dylan Eagleson from Ireland at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Hrach Khachatryan/Sportsfile

Nineteen-year-old Bangor bantamweight Dylan Eagleson is through to the European Championship final.

His dream week in Armenia continued this afternoon when he fashioned a unanimous 5-0 win over his Bulgarian opponent Daniel Panev Asenov in the 54kg semi-final.

At worst he is now guaranteed a silver medal but can upgrade to gold in tomorrow’s final against a French opponent.

A member of the St Paul’s BC club in Belfast Eagleson was a medallist at the European U-22 championships earlier this year. But this is first championship at senior level. So far, he has belied his youth and inexperience to produce a series of excellent performances

He enjoyed a significant height and reach advantage over his Bulgarian opponent which he used to telling effect in the first round which he won on all five judges’ cards. The Bulgarian threw caution to the wind in the second and did enjoy some success.

Crucially Eagleson got the verdict from three of the judges which allowed him the luxury of using his foot work to stay out of contact for most of the third round. But he still delivered some quality shots and even had a time for a spot of show boating near the end.

But there was never much doubt about the outcome as he marched into the final on scorecards of 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.