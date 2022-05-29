Dylan Eagleson and Gabriel Dossen secure silver medals for Ireland after qualifying for European Championship finals

James Dylan Eagleson from Ireland at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Hrach Khachatryan/Sportsfile

Ireland will have two boxers fighting for gold at the European championships in Yerevan, Armenia tomorrow.

Dylan Eagleson and Gabriel Dossen will be in action in the bantamweight and middleweight deciders after fashioning decisive wins today in their respective semi-finals. At worst the pair are guaranteed silver medals.

Even though Russia were not allowed compete due to their invasion of Ukraine it is still a remarkable achievement for both fighters as well as Ireland’s Head Coach Zaur Antia, who flew directly to Yerevan having coached Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke to gold medals in the World championships in Istanbul.

Twenty-two-year-old Dossen who boxes out of the Olympic club in Galway overcame the challenge of Italy’s Salvatore Cavallaro in the 75kg semi-final on a split 4-1 decision after a tight contest.

The judges scored Dossen’s contest 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 27-30 in his favour. He will meet England’s Lewis Richardson in the middleweight decider.

Earlier, nineteen-year-old Bangor bantamweight Dylan Eagleson ‘s dream week in Armenia continued when he fashioned a unanimous 5-0 win over his Bulgarian opponent Daniel Panev Asenov in the 54kg semi-final.

At worst he is now guaranteed a silver medal but can upgrade to gold in tomorrow’s final against a French opponent.

A member of the St Paul’s BC club in Belfast Eagleson was a medallist at the European U-22 championships earlier this year. But this is first championship at senior level. So far, he has belied his youth and inexperience to produce a series of excellent performances

He enjoyed a significant height and reach advantage over his Bulgarian opponent which he used to telling effect in the first round which he won on all five judges’ cards. The Bulgarian threw caution to the wind in the second and did enjoy some success.

Crucially Eagleson got the verdict from three of the judges which allowed him the luxury of using his foot work to stay out of contact for most of the third round. But he still delivered some quality shots and even had a time for a spot of show boating near the end.

But there was never much doubt about the outcome as he marched into the final on scorecards of 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.