Donegal middleweight Brett McGinty to face Britain’s Jordan Grannum in second professional fight

Twenty-two-year-old Donegal middleweight Brett McGinty faces one of the most durable pro fighters in British boxing in his second professional fight next Saturday night in the Skydome, Coventry (Live on Channel 5).

He takes on Jordan Grannum (28) who, despite having won just five of his 80 paid contests, has only been stopped once - by Monaghan’s Arron McKenna in his last fight in December.

“He is a very durable opponent and is someone who has been around the block and is very experienced. There is very little I can bring that he hasn’t seen already.

“It is going to be a tough fight for me but I’m looking forward to it,” said McGinty who is being trained in Manchester by former World champion Ricky Hatton.

McGinty reminds Hatton of his younger self.

“He has a very similar style to me – a very good TV style he’s an attacking fighter. We have him rolling from the waist, moving his head, and bending his knees a bit more now.

“He had all that before but now he has a bit more rhythm and is more subtle in his attacks which should make him an even better fighter. He hasn’t just got a style like me he has got my attitude as well.

“He moved away from his family over to Manchester. Such is his desire and determination that he wanted a better qualify fighter for his second contest though he had a difficult opponent on his debut.”

Saturday’s fight is over four rounds whereas his debut when he fought above his natural weight at super middleweight against a considerably heavier opponent Jan Ardon was over six rounds. The St Johnston native won the fight on points.

He is taking a long-term view of his career.

“It is not about this fight or the next fight. It is about the next year, the year after and five years down the line. We are just building all the time, and this is a great opportunity to try and implement the things I have been learning in training.

“I’m definitely more relaxed going into this fight. There are always some nerves on your pro debut, and it was also my first fight 19 months. This is an opportunity to enjoy myself a bit more and showcase my skill,” he said.

Monaghan’s Stephen McKenna will fight on the same bill as he aims to bring his record to 8-0.