Disappointment in Bulgaria as Irish duo fall at semi-final stage

Aoife O'Rourke was defeated by Naomi Graham in the women's middleweight 75kg semi-final bout at the AIBA Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

There was no joy for Aoife O’Rourke and Brendan Irvine, the two Irish boxers still standing in the Standja Multi-Nation tournament in Sofia.

Rio Olympian Irvine was forced to concede a walk-over to Bulgarian flyweight Daniel Asenov having sustained a minor facial injury during his quarter-final win over Kosovo’s Bashkim Bajoku.

A swelling developed above Irvine’s left eye after a first round clash of heads. It was decided not to risk the Belfast fighter in the semi-final.

The 24-year-old, who so far is the only Irish boxer to have qualified for the Toyko Olympics, will still take home a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, it was a case of déjà vu for European middleweight champion Aoife O’Rourke who for the second year in a row lost to American Naomi Graham in the semi-final of the 75kg division.

Graham, who won the gold medal at the 2020 tournament, won on a unanimous 5-0 decision. O’Rourke wins a bronze medal.

The Roscommon fighter is aiming to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics at the rescheduled European qualifying tournament which is now likely to be held in Budapest in Hungary in June.

