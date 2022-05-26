Disappointing day for Ireland as three fighters fail to advance in European Championship

Ireland experienced their first disappointing day at the European boxing championship in Armenia with all three fighters in action failing to advance.
European U-22 champion Jack Marley was very unlucky in his heavyweight bout against Vagkan Nanitzanian from Greece. He was unable to continue after suffering a bad cut near his right eye at the start of the second round.
Light middleweight Luke Maguire was beaten on a split 3-2 decision by the number three seed Esterkham Madiev from Georgia, while Eugene McKeever lost his welterweight last 16 clash against Vakhid Abbasov from Serbia on a unanimous 5-0 decision.
Four Irish boxers will be bidding for bronze medals tomorrow in Yerevan.
Middleweight Gabriel Dossen, who has two wins under his belt, is in quarter-final action as are flyweight Sean Mari, lightweight JP Hale and minimum weight Ricky Nesbitt, who received a bye into the last eight.