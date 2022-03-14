| 5.1°C Dublin

‘Devastated’ Michael Conlan seeks rematch after knockout defeat to Leigh Wood

Leigh Wood knocks out Michael Conlan. Photo: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters Expand

Leigh Wood knocks out Michael Conlan. Photo: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

David Mohan

Heartbroken Michael Conlan has called for a rematch after his dreams of dethroning Leigh Wood were ended at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday night.

The Belfast man was up on all three cards and on the cusp of claiming the WBA featherweight title, but the defending champion somehow produced a crushing right hand, knocking Conlan out and out of the ring.

