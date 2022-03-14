‘Devastated’ Michael Conlan seeks rematch after knockout defeat to Leigh Wood

Heartbroken Michael Conlan has called for a rematch after his dreams of dethroning Leigh Wood were ended at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday night.

The Belfast man was up on all three cards and on the cusp of claiming the WBA featherweight title, but the defending champion somehow produced a crushing right hand, knocking Conlan out and out of the ring.

It was a worrying wait as paramedics attended to the 30-year-old beside the ring and Wood remained gracious in victory by keeping his celebrations subdued.

Thankfully, the damage was not serious and Conlan’s trip to the hospital was just precautionary.

It was a brutal conclusion for Olympic bronze medallist, who sought to make sense of it all.

“Sometimes when you go out in the rain you get wet – it happens,” he said yesterday morning after getting the all-clear from hospital.

“I’m absolutely devastated, just a shot I didn’t see. Any shot I saw coming I could take, but I just turned my head and that one got me. It’s the ones you don’t see that do the damage.

“I was totally out for a minute or two, but it’s all good. The scans are good so it’s nothing to worry about, just another day in the boxing ring. I’m heartbroken, been beat, so I can’t complain.”

The night couldn’t have got off to a better start for Conlan who dropped and badly hurt the champion with a massive left at the end of the opening round.

Had there been any time left to resume the action before the bell, there is little doubt that Wood would not have been able to survive with his eyes in orbit and legs hugely unsteady, but the minute off allowed him to just about gather himself.

“Had it even happened 30 seconds earlier the fight could have been finished,” Conlan reflected.

“He was gone in the next round, but had a bit more about him in his legs so fair play. I said before he was a tough guy with a big heart and showed it last night when he needed to. Fair play to him, he’s the champ.”

Conlan was well clear by the midway point of the fight, but Wood was certainly gaining a foothold, pressing the action and at the end of four had raised his glove having recognised he had his first success.

Still, Conlan’s left couldn’t miss and was hurting the champion, while the close exchanges saw both have joy.

However, there was a sense that Wood was getting on top as the fight entered the championship rounds.

The 11th still saw Conlan box well, but then came a huge moment when he dropped briefly to the canvas.

Referee Steve Gray looked apologetic when administering the count as, while it was clearly a slip, a punch did also land so all of a sudden, a 10-9 round to Conlan became a 10-8 to Wood, changing the dynamic of the 12th round.

“It was a legitimate slip and you could see my legs,” he protested. “That slip changed the whole plan for round 12 as it was going to be a round I boxed and moved, but then I thought I had to win it as the cut man shouted that I needed to win the round. It’s unfortunate, but these things happen.”

The opening minute of the final round did not suggest what was about to happen with the pattern continuing as Wood went for broke, knowing he needed a stoppage to keep his title.

Out of nowhere, with Conlan’s back to the ropes, came the shot that sent the home support into a frenzy, putting the Belfast man out of the ring and the title firmly in the possession of the man who brought it to the venue.

“When I woke up I thought I had a bad dream – I was devastated,” added Conlan.

“I was annoyed, frustrated, confused and then the realisation that I had to take it in. I really believed it was going to be my night and it was going to be, then that punch ... it’s unfortunate, but these things happen.”

Conlan, however, remained defiant.

“It’s my first loss as a professional. Does it define me? No. I’ll be back 100 per cent and I want the rematch.”