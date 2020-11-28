Dennis Hogan set for Stephen's night bow against Julian Williams for debut under Wayne McCullough's wing

KILDARE-born, Australian based Irish pro fighter Dennis Hogan is set to return to the ring on St Stephen’s night with a high-profile clash against a former World champion.

According to reports in the US Hogan will face ex-unified light middleweight champion Julian Williams on December 26. Based in Brisbane, Hogan travelled to Las Vegas at the end of October to link up with his new trainer Wayne McCullough.

Born in Kilcullen, Hogan made his name down under initially before garnering the attention of the boxing world in 2019 when he fought the then WBO light middleweight champion and rising Mexican star Jaime Munguia in his home city of Monterrey.

Most neutral observers felt that Hogan had won the fight but Munguia was given the verdict on a controversial majority points’ decision. Predictably, the Munguia camp didn’t honour their verbal promise on the night of the fight to give the Irishman a rematch.

Based in Brisbane, Hogan (35) returned to the United States last December for a World title fight at middleweight against Jermall Charlo, but the undefeated American stopped Hogan in the seventh round.

It was announced during the summer that Hogan was leaving his long-time Australian coach Glenn Rushton to link up with McCullough, who won an Olympic silver medal for Ireland at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

The Belfast fighter later had a distinguished professional career becoming the first pro boxer from Ireland or the UK to win a world title on Japanese soil.

Hogan will be familiar with Williams who won his world belts in Australia in 2019 when he defeated Hogan’s stablemate and sparring partner Jarrett Hurd. But in his first defence of the unified belts, Williams lost in his home city of Philadelphia to Jeison Rosario last December.

Williams’ only other career defeat came in 2016 when he also lost a fight against Charlo. The winner of the St Stephen’s night bout is likely to get a title shot in 2021.

