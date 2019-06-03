Delfine Persoon has confirmed she will lodge an official complaint with boxing authorities following her controversial defeat to Katie Taylor in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Delfine Persoon has confirmed she will lodge an official complaint with boxing authorities following her controversial defeat to Katie Taylor in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Delfine Persoon to lodge complaint with boxing chiefs and says she should have knocked out Katie Taylor

The Belgian was adjudged to go down 95-95, 96-94, 96-94 against Irish woman Taylor following an enthralling contest but many informed commentators suggest victory should have went to Persoon.

But it's Taylor who is the undisputed four-belt world champion in the lightweight division as Persoon suffered her second-ever professional defeat.

Carl Frampton was among several respected commentators to suggest the judges got it wrong. David Haye went further, stating Taylor secured the victory as a result of "political power".

"In my opinion, the judges have got it wrong," said Frampton.

"It is heartbreaking to see Delfine Persoon in tears. I thought she won that fight by miles and that was a disgraceful decision."

Ireland's Dennis Hogan recently lost his appeal against the judges' decision which handed the WBO super welterweight world title to the defending title holder Jaime Munguia in Monterrey, Mexico on April 13.

That decision was a huge embarrassment to the World Boxing Organisation, as five independent judges appointed by the organisation re-scored the contest a draw.

Read more here:

Only one official gave the 22-year old Mexican the verdict. One official scored the contest for the 34-year old Irishman while the other three judges scored the contest a draw. Had those scores been live on the night the official outcome would have been a draw

While admitting that she does not expect anything action to be taken, Persoon says she will study the full fight before lodging a complaint with the New York Athletic Commission.

"Yes, we will file claim. Even if it will probably not help anything," Persoon told Belgian publisher Sudpresse.

"We were prevented from writing a big and so beautiful page in the history of boxing. Today everyone has seen and everyone knows that is a shame. But who will remember it again in a few years, reading my record where this championship will appear in the column of my defeats.

"In my eyes it's not a defeat.

"What we will do now is of course make complaint. But without much hope because the weight of the Belgian boxing does not weigh heavy in the instances.

"Now all the better if we manage to move the lines a little in this area. But with my coach we will also quietly analyse this fight sequence by sequence, to have all the arguments to present an unassailable file.

"I said before I left for New York that if I did not win by KO the judges would never give me the victory, and that's exactly what happened. I should have finished before the limit. I was very close to getting there in the last round."

Persoon added: "By the way, I wouldn't want to be like her. Winning that way ... Okay, officially she is the winner, but if I would watch the match again in her case ... I wouldn't want to go on living like that either. Rather lose it unjustly than win unjustly."

Online Editors