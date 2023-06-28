Dean Clancy qualifies for Paris Olympics on same day his grandfather is laid to rest: ‘I know he’s looking down on me’
There was a poignant win for Dean Clancy in the men’s 63.5kg quarter-final of the European Games in Poland, the 21-year-old Sligo boxer qualifying for the Paris Olympics and advancing to the semi-final on the same day his grandfather was laid to rest back home. His grandfather, Tony, passed away on Saturday morning, with Clancy’s family telling him the news only after his opening bout on Sunday.