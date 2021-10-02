Darren O’Neill makes remarkable return to become oldest-ever elite champion

Darren O’Neill of Paulstown Boxing Club, Kilkenny, before his 86kg bout against Faolain Rahill of DCU Athletic Boxing Club

LONDON Olympian Darren O’Neill has completed a fairytale comeback to elite boxing, winning his eighth National title at the National Stadium.

The 36-year-old Kilkenny southpaw was crowned Ireland’s cruiserweight champion with a unanimous 5-0 points win over Faolain Rahill (DCU, Dublin). The Paulstown fighter becomes Ireland’s oldest elite men’s champion.

He showed all his ring craft to outwit his opponent who had his moments in the second round, but O’Neill landed sufficient scoring punches in the final frame to get the verdict. It was a remarkable win given that he has been out of the ring for four years and only decided to enter the championships after one training session.

But class is permanent as O’Neill, who played hurling at U-21 level for Kilkenny, wrote himself into the record books.

Meanwhile at the other end of the age spectrum, 18-year-old Jack Marley (Monkstown, Dublin) embellished his growing reputation with a comfortable 5-0 win over Marcin Skalski (Athlone) in the heavyweight final.

Marley, who won a bronze medal at the European U-22 championships earlier this year, completely dominated the contest and coasted to victory. He becomes the second-youngest Irish heavyweight champion after Con Sheehan and looks a real prospect for the future.

In other bouts Kaci Rock, daughter of former pro fighter Jim Rock, was crowned welterweight champion, Beth Doocey (Castlebar) is the new light heavyweight champion while Eve Woods (Corinthians) won the light welterweight title in her first adult fight.

Gabriel Doosen (Olympic, Galway) picked up his second elite title at the age of 22 when he won the middleweight belt with a unanimous points win over Sean Donaghy (St Canice’s Derry).

Meanwhile, AIBA announced this afternoon that the 2021 world women’s boxing championships will be staged in Istanbul in Turkey. No dates have been confirmed but the event is expected to be held in early December.