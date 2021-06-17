Dail committee urged to prioritise meeting with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association as latest row rumbles on

A Dail committee is being urged to prioritise a meeting with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association.

The Fine Gael spokesman on Sport in the Seanad, Micheál Carrigy, has written to the chair of the Joint Chair of the Oireachtais committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sports and Media about the matter.

His call comes in the wake of the latest revelation that the Leinster and Connacht Councils of the IABA, together with the Dublin County Board, have withdrawn their support from the Association’s Central Council over the delay in the election of two new directors of the Board of the IABA.

Due to scheduling issues, a planned meeting between the joint committee and with leading officials of the IABA, was postponed until after the summer recess.

Senator Carrigy wants the scheduling of the meeting to be prioritised. He will be raising the issue at a meeting of the committee on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as the Irish U-22 team go into action at the European championship in Roseto degli Abruzzi today, the selection process has come under scrutiny.

Cork boxer Tommy Hyde, who is coached by IABA President Dominic O’Rourke, has sent a solicitor’s letter to the IABA seeking a copy of CCTV footage of a spar he participated in at the Sport Ireland Complex in Abbottstown on May 12 while the squad were training.

Hyde, whose father Gary is well known in boxing circles, was given the impression that he had been picked to represent Ireland in the light heavyweight category at the championships.

It is understood that the officer board of the IABA did select a team for consideration. However, due to Covid-19 regulation the IABA had to seek permission from Sport Ireland to travel to Italy.

Sport Ireland insisted that the team would have to be selected by the Head of the High Performance Unit, Bernard Dunne.

Hyde has raised questions about his son being asked to do a specific type of spar lasting six rounds against an opponent who was 12kg heavier. Since returning to Cork Tommy has been under the care of his GP.

Only two female boxers are named on the team while three of the country’s leading underage female fighters, Daina Moorehouse, Lauren Kelly and Dearbhla Rooney are not involved. Kelly and Rooney competed in the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires where the latter won a bronze medal. She had no contact from anybody in either the IABA or the High Performance Unit about the championships.

It is understood that tentative feelers were sent to Kelly and Moorehouse about attending training in Abbotstown. However, as both are in full time employment and there was no guarantee they would be selected, they declined.

Moorehouse has won two European underage titles and was short listed for RTE’s Young Sportsperson of the Year award in 2018. She won the Irish light flyweight title on her elite debut in November 2019 and was also named as the Female Boxer of the championships.

The Irish squad competing at the championships in Italy is: Niamh Earley (51kg), Ellie May-Gartland (60kg), Sean Mari (52kg), Adam Hessian (56kg), Dean Clancy (63kg), Kieran Molloy (69kg), Gabriel Dossen (75kg), Kane Tucker (81kg), Jack Marley (91kg), Gytis Linsiksas (91 +kg).