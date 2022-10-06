Crisis averted as Russian boxers will not compete in Euro event

A crisis in international amateur boxing has been temporarily averted.

Boxers from Russia and Belarus will not be competing in next week’s European women’s elite championships in Montenegro according to a statement from the European Boxing Confederation (EUBU).

However, the only reason boxers from both countries will not be in Budva is the entry deadline had closed before the International Boxing Association announced yesterday they were lifting the ban on Russian and Belarus boxers taking part in international championships.

Had Russian and Belarus boxers turned up in Montenegro, competitors from the majority of EU countries as well as England and Wales – who are all members of the Common Cause Alliance group who have campaigned against the current IBA President Umar Kremlev – would have been left in an invidious position.

Even though world champion Lisa O’Rourke will miss the event due to a thumb injury, Ireland has a particularly strong team led by Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington and World light welterweight champion Amy Broadhurst competing in Montenegro.

The next flashpoint in a row which could ultimately split international amateur boxing, are the World Youth men’s and women’s championships scheduled for Alicante, Spain in November.

The President of the Dutch Boxing Federation Boris Van der Vorst, who unsuccessfully challenged Kremlev for the Presidency of the IBA, said the decision to scrap the ban on Russian and Belarus fighters was ‘totally unacceptable’.

“Many of the Russian and Belarusian boxers, coaches and other officials are formally employed by various branches of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

“We have seen vivid display of support for (President) Putin on behalf of the IBA President, Russian boxers and Russian Boxing Federation representatives. At the same time, many Ukrainian boxers, other representatives of the Ukrainian Boxing Community, and their families have been heavily affected by the illegal invasion of the Russian armed forces on Putin’s order.

“Many Ukrainian boxers and coaches have lost their lives defending their country in this war. Those who are able and willing to represent Ukraine in international boxing events are training either abroad or under constant threat of missile strikes.”

He hinted that many federations believe the future of the sport lies beyond the IBA.

“We will be looking for ways to ensure boxing competition integrity and will continue our fight to secure an Olympic future for our sport, with or without the IBA.”

The IBA faces expulsion from the International Olympic Committee but the IOC are committed to having boxing at the Paris Games in 2024.