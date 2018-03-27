Cork's Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan could take on Gennady Golovkin on May 5 if the Kazakh superstar's rematch with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez doesn't go ahead.

Cork's Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan in line for shot at Gennady Golovkin if Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez rematch gets binned

Golovkin, who holds the WBC middleweight title as well as the WBA and IBF belts, fought Canelo last September with the long-awaited contest ending in a controversial draw.

A rematch was organised for the beginning of May but the Mexican has failed two separate drugs test since then. It was revealed earlier this month that Canelo has tested positive on February 17 and 20 for the banned substance clenbuterol but he and his Golden Boy Promotions team have attributed to widespread meat contamination in his homeland.

The 27-year-old was provisionally suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) last week and he will present evidence on April 10 in a bid to clear his name. His fight with Golovkin has been placed on hold as a result. The undefeated Golovkin remains in camp and is adamant that he will be fighting on May 5 whether that is against Canelo or someone else.

O'Sullivan could be that someone else and is being widely tipped as a possible opponent should the NSAC uphold Canelo's suspension. O'Sullivan, who was recently-crowned WBO Inter-Continental middleweight champion after defeating the previously undefeated Antoine Douglas, is set to fight on May 4 in Las Vegas with his opponent yet to be named.

With the Mahon native already preparing for a bout on the evening before the Golovkin-Canelo rematch, there would be no issues with lack of preparation should he be asked to step into the breach. If Canelo is cleared, Spike will fight on the night before the main event and has already been promised a bout with the Mexican in September should he win on May 4.

