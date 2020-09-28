Controversy in Irish boxing as IABA council kept in the dark over departure of top coach

Gary Sweeney celebrates with coach Billy McClean (left) after victory in the European Youth Boxing Championships Semi-Finals in 2011. McClean has recently left the IABA. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association is at the centre of a new controversy following the shock departure of highly-respected coach Billy McClean.

It has emerged that members of the IABA’s Central Council were kept in the dark over his departure even though he oversaw the youth and junior programmes they run, and his salary came from their budget.

"The first I heard about it was when I read it in the Sunday World yesterday," said one high ranking officer of the Council who spoke to us on condition of anonymity.

"I’m shocked and bewildered. He had been out sick before the outbreak of the pandemic, but my understanding was that he was on the road to recovery. We haven’t been told anything by the CEO or the Board of Directors about Billy McClean leaving.

"Billy had been doing tremendous work with the juniors and youths over the last number of years. Control of these programmes was taken back by the Central Council from the High-Performance unit in 2018 and we ran them with Billy as Head Coach.

"It is going to very hard to replace him because he was top class in what he done. He was very good at administration and controlling boxers. He had a great relationship with coaches throughout the country and he was highly respected."

Another source said the departure of McClean had never been discussed by the Board of Directors.

"I was definitely surprised when I read it. I don’t know what happened because I’m not privy to that information."

There is scheduled Board of Directors meeting on tomorrow night, but the departure of McClean is not listed on the agenda.

But this official expects it will come up for discussion. "We won’t know exactly what happened until tomorrow night."

Responding to queries about the department of McClean IABA CEO Fergal Carruth said: "Please note that as with all individuals’ employment contracts; we do not make public comment on these matters."

