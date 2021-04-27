'Contentious' wins and 'just another human' - Natasha Jonas and trainer lob grenades ahead of Katie Taylor fight

Katie Taylor with her belts and Natasha Jonas after her win against Delfine Persoon. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Natasha Jonas says that Katie Taylor has weaknesses that she can exploit in their blockbuster bout this Saturday.

Taylor puts her lightweight title belts on the line against the English boxer this weekend in a fight that will be shown on Sky Box Office.

The Bray boxer brings an unbeaten record as a professional into the clash, while Taylor previously beat Jonas at the 2012 Olympics en route to her famous gold medal.

However, Jonas has stoked the fires ahead of their fight by saying that she feels Taylor is vulnerable after a number of years at the top of the sport.

"I know that I'm not boxing the aura that is, the legacy that is, the legend that is Katie Taylor, I'm just boxing another human," Jonas told Sky Sports.

"Everyone's got weaknesses, everyone's human, and I will be trying to capitalise on them and put my best foot forward.

"Everyone mentions the Persoon fights but styles make fights and I'm not Persoon, but what I do think Persoon did was make her look human."

Jonas' trainer, Joe Gallagher, was similarly bullish, as he proclaimed that Tayloyr has been 'wobbled and stunned' in previous fights, and that Jonas can do the same.

Gallagher told Sky Sports: "Natasha has been in with her twice before [on the amateur circuit], so Natasha is not dealing with these auras that people have or build-up, like Canelo or Lomachenko - 'They're not human, they can't be beat'. "You've seen Katie Taylor against Delfine Persoon, that could easily be 2-0 to Persoon or 1-1.

"Katie, I'm sure would have trained like a demon, knowing the challenge and the threat that Natasha Jonas brings. This is going to be a really, really tough fight for Katie Taylor.

"I think she can be hurt. If people study her long and hard enough, you'll see in fights where she has been hurt. She's been caught, she's been wobbled, she's been stunned.

"Can she be knocked out? Well, we didn't think Mike Tyson could get knocked out against Buster Douglas. Anyone when they get hit clean on the chin has a chance of going over.

"I do feel Natasha has to win by stoppage."

Gallagher also raised questions about the potential judges for the fight, and claimed that Taylor has benefited from 'contentious scorecards' in some of her previous wins.

"There's been question marks over a few Katie Taylor decisions and Natasha Jonas' decision, so we want the best judges that the governing bodies have at ringside," Gallagher continued.

"We want everyone to talk about how good a fight this was and not about contentious scorecards again.

"We'll be looking to know who the judges are assigned to the fight and if there is any that we're not happy with, then we will raise an objection with the British Boxing Board of Control, and the governing bodies."