Conor McGregor v Manny Pacquiao confirmed: Legendary boxer says money-spinning fight will happen next year

CONOR McGregor is set to come out of retirement again and back into the boxing ring to face the legendary eight-time world champion Manny Pacquiao next year.

In a series of tweets McGregor claimed that a fight against the 41-year-old Filipino was being negotiated.

Much to the surprise of the boxing world, his claim was confirmed in a statement from Pacquiao's office who revealed that a large percentage of his purse would be donated to Filipino Covid-19 victims.

Manny Pacquiao is a senator in the Philippines and his involvement in charity work has made him a national hero in his native country.

A statement from his office said: "For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year.

"The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic."

Both fighters are "getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight," said Jayke Joson, special assistant to Pacquiao.

McGregor announced on Twitter in June that he was retiring from the sport for the third time.

He first quit in April 2016. In March 2019, he again announced he was hanging up his gloves, but on both occasions the retirements were short-lived.

Negotiation between the two camps "is now starting to move on", Joson said, adding a "huge portion" of Pacquiao's earnings would go to those who were affected by the pandemic.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines have surpassed 300,000 while deaths have risen to 5,284.

Pacquiao is the only man in boxing history to hold world titles in eight different divisions. He defeated Keith Thurman to win the WBA Welterweight Super Championship in July, taking his record to 62-7-2 with 39 knockouts.

In 2017, in McGregor's first crossover fight against unbeaten retired world champion Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas, the referee stopped the fight in the tenth round with the American extending his run to 50-0.

But the action in the ring was a mere side-show to the extraordinary hype that the fight generated.

McGregor was the hottest property in combat sport in the world at the time and his clash against Mayweather had the second highest pay-per-view buy rate in history.

Mayweather reportedly earned $280million for his night's work while McGregor picked up $130million.

The lurid trash talk between the pair in the run-up to the fight boosted pay-per-view sales.

However, outside the ring the much-respected Pacquiao is a reserved character. Throughout his distinguished career he has made a point of never trash-talking an opponent before a fight.

So if the contact actually happens it will be interesting to see how it is marketed.

Online Editors