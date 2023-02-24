| 9.3°C Dublin

Conor Benn to ‘return with vengeance’ after being cleared of intentional doping

Conor Benn remains under investigation by the British Boxing Board of Control (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Conor Benn has vowed to “return with a vengeance” after the World Boxing Council cleared him of an intentional doping offense.

On Wednesday, the WBC ruled a “highly elevated consumption of eggs” was considered a “reasonable explanation” for Benn’s adverse finding which saw his catchweight bout with Chris Eubank Jr, scheduled for October 2022, cancelled.

