Conor Benn charged with anti-doping violation and hit with provisional suspension

UK Anti-Doping has confirmed boxer Conor Benn has been charged with an anti-doping violation and provisionally suspended.

Controversy surrounded Benn’s scheduled fight against Chris Eubank Jr in October after it emerged on the eve of the contest that the former had tested positive for the banned female fertility drug clomifene.

