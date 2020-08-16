Conlan maintains unbeaten record with 10th round stoppage of Takoucht

Michael Conlan diced with disaster in London’s York Hall before stopping veteran French southpaw Sofiane Takoucht in the last round of a featherweight contest.

The Belfast Olympian was clearly the better fighter. But his over eagerness resulted in him being docked two points for low blows which could have resulted in his disqualification.

However, he finally delivered in the tenth round landing a flurry of blows. It was only the second time that Takoucht has been stopped in his long career.

The victory means Conlan maintains his unbeaten professional record moving to 14-0 and he remains on course for a World title shot possibly before the end of the year.

Former two-weight World champion Carl Frampton stopped his replacement opponent Darren Traynor in the seventh round of their lightweight encounter. In his first fight his last November when he damaged both his hands Frampton was in control throughout.

Earlier, 21-year old Limerick prospect Paddy Donovan impressed again taking just 90 seconds to dispose of the challenge of English journeyman Des Newton.

Trained by former World middleweight champion Andy Lee, Donovan became only the second fighter to stop 32-year-old Newton.

In only his fourth pro fight and his first outing in 2020, Donovan opted against banking rounds and dropped his opponent with a left hook early in the contest.

Then a right uppercut to the body effectively ended the fight halfway through the first round.

