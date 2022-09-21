Confirmed: Katie Taylor to return to the ring in October at Wembley Arena

As widely anticipated, world champion Katie Taylor returns to the ring for the first time since her epic clash against Amanda Serrano when she defends her lightweight titles against Argentina’s Karen Carabajal at the London Area on Saturday, October 29.

Taylor will again top the bill against the largely unheralded Carabajal who is undefeated in her 19 professional contests. A native of Buenos Aires, the 32-year-old is a former WBC Latino, South American and Argentinian super-featherweight champion and is promoted by Argentine legend Marcos Maidana.

This is her first fight outside her native country, but she promises to cause the upset of the century at the venue where Taylor made her professional debut in 2016

“I was very happy when I received the offer to challenge Katie,” said Carabajal. “The hard work has paid off. I'm not thinking for a second about giving Katie a win. All the belts will come back to Argentina with me!”

“It's hard to believe it's been almost six years since I made my pro debut there so it's great to go back now and headline,” said Taylor. “It's been an amazing journey so far but there are still lots of great fights out there for me and I'm excited about what's still to come.”

There is a strong Irish flavour to the card with undefeated Belfast super-welterweight Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0) defending his WBA International title against New York’s undefeated Peter Dobson (16-0) in his third fight of 2022, while Kildare lightweight contender Gary Cully (14-0) fights under the Matchroom promotional banner for the first time. The latter is trained by Katie Taylor’s father Pete.

Inevitably all eyes will be focused on Taylor as she bids for her 22nd successive win. Though the fight is not in the same league as the Serrano clash at Madison Square Garden, the stakes are still high for the Bray fighter, who has on occasion struggled to produce her best form against underrated opponents.

“I’m delighted to see Katie back in action following her epic victory over Amanda in a historic night in New York,” said Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

“Katie is one of the superstars of boxing and more than that a pioneer for women’s sport, and it’s great to have her return to the arena that she made her debut in 2016.

“It’s always an honour to stage Katie’s fights and I have no doubt that after her fight of the year with Amanda in April, a new wave of fans will pack the Wembley Arena to see this icon perform against the tough, hungry and unbeaten Argentine.”

Ticket details for the October 29 show will be announced shortly.