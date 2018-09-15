Confirmed: Details of Carl Frampton's world title fight with Josh Warrington revealed

Carl Frampton's title bout against IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington has been confirmed for December 22 at the Manchester Arena.

The fight will be screened on BT Sport's new pay-per-view platform Box Office.

Frampton paved the way for the Warrington clash after defeating Australian Luke Jackson at Windsor Park last month and promoter Frank Warren immediately said that the Belfast man would challenge the Leeds hero.

Now Frampton's opportunity to become a world champion once more, two years after losing the WBA featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz, has been finalised for Manchester, in the same arena in which he defeated bitter rival Scott Quigg when unifying the super-bantamweight world titles.

Frampton can expect to earn one of the biggest pay-days of his career, while Warrington will receive his highest purse having only won the IBF title from Welshman Lee Selby in May.

Promoter Warren said he was delighted to confirm the fight on Saturday. He has described the battle between the two men as "a dream fight".

