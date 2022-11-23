Cliona D’Arcy through to heavyweight final of World Youth Boxing championships in Spain

Cliona D'Arcy has made it into the heavyweight final of the World Youth Boxing championships. Photo: @IABABOXING

Gort boxer Cliona D’Arcy is through to the heavyweight final at the World Youth boxing championships in La Nucia, Spain.

The reigning European champion assured herself of at least a silver medal at World level when she skilfully out-boxed a taller Polish opponent in tonight’s semi-final.

The scorecards of 30-27, 30-26, 30-27, 30-26, 29-28 underlined her superiority against Weronika Maja Bochen. She had all the physical attributes, but D’Arcy was faster around the ring and a much more polished boxer.

D’Arcy was the only one of the six Irish boxers in semi-final action who qualified for a final.

Team co-captain Jim Donovan was probably the unluckiest going down on a split 3-2 decision to Kazakhstan’s Nurkeb Mursai.

In other bouts co-captain Dearbha Tinnelly lost to England’s light heavyweight Amber Birch.

Lightweight Lee McEvoy was beaten by Georgia’s Gocha Gordulava while light middleweight Laura Moran lost to Uzbekistan’s Aziza Zokirova.

Cruiserweight Nathan Ojo was beaten by Cuba’s Ronny Noa.

All five take home bronze medals from the championships.