Civil war breaks out in amateur boxing as IBA lashes out at new federation World Boxing

The International Boxing Association has come out with all guns blazing against the newly-formed World Boxing organisation which was launched on Thursday with the aim of keeping the sport in the Olympics.

Describing it as a ‘rogue organisation’ an IBA statement said countries signing up to the new organisation face expulsion from the Russian-led IBA.

Furthermore, they threatened to sue those involved in setting up the new federation.

At the launch of World Boxing its interim general secretary Simon Toulson suggested national federations could affiliate to both organisations.

Not surprisingly this was rejected by the IBA who said officials of National Federations who join another international boxing association will be declared non-eligible by the IBA.

Furthermore, National Federations, their teams, individual boxers or competition officials participating in the competitions of another international boxing association will be sanctioned by the IBA’s Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) for breach of the association disciplinary and ethics code.

World Boxing plans to begin organising their own competitions early next year with a World junior championship.

National Boxing Federations now face a stark choice.

Aligning themselves with World Boxing may give them access to Olympics boxing but leaving the IBA could mean their underage boxers and adult fighters who fail to qualify for the Olympics will have limited opportunities to compete in international championships.

In their statement the IBA said the formation of World Boxing "does not come as a surprise."

It added: “It is in line with the divide and conquer rhetoric seen from the individuals that are currently being investigated by the BIIU for breach of the IBA Disciplinary and Ethics Code.

“There is no other reason of establishing a rogue organization, other than to attempt to destroy the integrity of the International Boxing Association.

“The IBA strongly condemns the efforts of individuals to damage the significant strides taken by the IBA over last years to secure boxers’ the best future possible."

Interestingly, it was the relatively new general secretary and CEO of IBA, George Yerolimpos rather than its Russian-born president Umar Kremlev who is quoted in the statement.

Yerolimpos said: “Ultimately, rogue world governing bodies and orchestrated coups are nothing new to sport, and like any well governed organization, there are mechanisms put in place to protect the organization, its members, and in the end, the athletes.

“However, it is unacceptable that the countless governance reforms conducted by the IBA, go unrecognized, and the pathway to our Olympic recognition was nothing but a predetermined dead-end.

“For those involved in the creation of the rogue international boxing organization and the nations who claim to be members of it, there is no doubt that the IBA will reserve its rights to claim damages from any person who is harming the IBA’s activities and reputation, and/or trying to achieve exclusion of the IBA from the Olympic family,” he said.

World Boxing was asked for a comment on the IBA statement.

Meanwhile, asked for a reaction to the launch of World Boxing a spokesman for the International Olympic Committee said: “The IOC takes note of the latest developments.”