Centenary of Mike McTigue’s famous World title win over ‘Battling Siki’ in Dublin marked by Kilnamona ceremony

Today marks the centenary of one of the most famous professional boxing fights staged in Ireland.

On St Patrick’s night in 1923, Clare native Mike McTigue was crowned light heavyweight champion of the world when he defeated Louis Mbarick Fall, better known as Battling Siki in the last ever 20 round world title decider.

The contest was held in then La Scala Opera House in Dublin’s Prince’s Street against the backdrop of the civil war.

Tomorrow in Mike McTigue’s native Kilnamona, Clare’s two-time All-Ireland hurling medallist Fergal Hegarty, who is from the parish, will unveil a memorial sculpture created by the boxer’s distant cousin Michael McTigue to mark the 100th anniversary.

Born in November 1892, Mike McTigue emigrated to the US in 1912 and got a job hauling meat carcases on the docks in New York.

According to his grand-nephew Nicholas Rynne, who chaired the Commemoration Committee, he got involved in boxing after he stood up for his boss in a row with two truck drivers.

“He said It was a case of either getting beaten up or getting the sack, so he took his chances and fought them. His boss was so impressed he suggested Mike become a professional fighter and he would manage him,” said Rynne.

He fought for four years in the US and Canada before returning to Ireland with his wife and three daughters in 1923. It was a classical case of being in the right place at the right time.

Political intrigue and racism were the backdrop to the title fight in Dublin which was the brainchild of Dublin racehorse owner and entrepreneur Tom Singleton.

Born in Senegal, Battling Siki was the first ever African-born fighter to win a World title.

The previous year he caused a major upset when he stopped France’s George Carpenter in a controversial contest in a newly-built 55,000 capacity arena in Montrouge in the suburbs of Paris.

Carpenter was a decorated World War 1 hero and expected to win easily. It is accepted that Battling Siki was bribed to lose the fight.

However, instinct took over once he got into the ring and he stopped an unfit Carpenter. The referee tried to disqualify Siki for an alleged trip but was overruled by the president of the French Boxing Commission.

But because he was black the new champion was not allowed defend his title in Europe and the United Kingdom refused to allow him enter the country.

The fledging provisional government in the new Irish Free State seized on the boxer’s dilemma to demonstrate that Ireland was now a separate country from the UK.

They welcomed the new champion to Dublin and actively encouraged the fight to go ahead.

But the civil war was raging at the time and the anti-Treaty forces issued a warning to all theatre and cinema owners in Dublin to close their premises 48 hours before the fight.

The owners initially agreed but the Free State troops insisted they be re-opened.

According to the TG4 documentary about the fight, the Free State government was determined to portray to the foreign journalists who were present to cover the fight that life was normal in the capital despite the war.

The documentary also revealed that a member of the anti-Treaty forces was ordered to place a bomb in the dustbin near the La Scala Opera House on the night of the fight. But he was a boxing fan and defused the device.

The fight went ahead as scheduled and after 20 gruelling rounds the referee who was the sole judge raised Tigue’s arm in victory.

There were bonfires in Kilnamona to welcome home the new World champion who returned to pursue his career in the United States.

Known in the ring as ‘Bold’ Mike McTigue, he remained World champion until 1925 and was champion again for a brief period in 1927.

He regularly fought at both middleweight and heavyweight taking on some of the legendary fighters in the 1920s such as Tommy Loughran and Jack Sharkey.

He lost a lot of his wealth in the 1929 Wall Street crash but later ran a successful bar on Long Island until the late 1940’s.

In the latter years of his life he succumbed to ill health and died in August 12, 1966. A surviving granddaughter Cecilia Sentora resides in Cobh, County Cork.

Sculptor Michael McTigue voluntarily worked on the piece of Kilkenny limestone to create the memorial while the Commemoration Committee raised in the region of €15,000 to finance the project.

The sculpture is located at Kilnamona Cross on the N85 Ennis Lahinch Road. The unveiling is scheduled for 2pm on Saturday.