Centenary of Mike McTigue’s famous World title win over ‘Battling Siki’ in Dublin marked by Kilnamona ceremony

Sean McGoldrick

Today marks the centenary of one of the most famous professional boxing fights staged in Ireland.

On St Patrick’s night in 1923, Clare native Mike McTigue was crowned light heavyweight champion of the world when he defeated Louis Mbarick Fall, better known as Battling Siki in the last ever 20 round world title decider.

