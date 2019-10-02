Cavan’s Ceire Smith will be the first Irish boxer in action at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude.

Ceire Smith up first as Irish women's boxing team fly out for World Championships in Siberia

The Irish flyweight takes on Australian Taylah Robertson on Thursday with the winner facing the number one seed from North Korea in round two.

Ireland's only seeded boxer at the championships, Michaela Walsh, received a bye in the first round of the featherweight division. The number five seed faces the winner of a first round bout between a German and a Russian fighter.

Amy Broadhurst, who won a bronze medal at the European Championships in Madrid in August, takes on a German lightweight Maya Kleinhans.

But the Dundalk fighter is on the same side of the draw as veteran Finnish fighter Mira Potkonen who beat her in the semi-final in Madrid.

In the welterweight division, Christina Desmond faces England’s Sandy Ryan in the first round on Friday.

Defending World lightweight champion Kellie Harrington is not competing in Russia as she is still recovering from a hand injury she sustained at the European Games earlier this year, while middleweight Aoife O’Rourke who is the current European champion is not competing either.

The significance of the championships has diminished because the event is not a qualifier for next year's Olympics in Tokyo as the International Olympic Committee has effectively banned AIBA, boxing’s troubled world governing body.

Instead, the IOC are organising their own Olympic qualifying tournaments with the European event scheduled for London next March.

Online Editors