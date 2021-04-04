Carl Frampton's retirement announcement leads to tributes pouring in for the Belfast boxing hero's career

Carl Frampton with his wife Christine after defeating Nonito Donaire to win the WBO Interim featherweight title at the SSE Arena, Belfast.

Carl Frampton's wife Christine is perhaps the most relieved person at news of the Belfast boxing hero's retirement.

After a sixth round stoppage at the hands of WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring, Frampton confirmed that he was calling time of his career in order to dedicate himself to his wife and their children Rossa and Carla.

Although he had never made a secret of his intention to retire in the event of defeat in Dubai, it was a poignant moment when he rubber-stamped the decision from inside the ring, wearing a t-shirt paying tribute to his old mentor Billy McKee.

For Christine, the mixture of emotions no doubt included some relief that it was all over.

"Wanted him out a long time ago," she tweeted. "Thanks everyone. We love you all."

That was as tributes had already begun to pour in from his legions of dedicated supporters, who of course couldn't be in Dubai to roar on their man as they have done throughout a career that brought two world titles at both super bantamweight and featherweight.

Those were led by the man who had just beaten the Belfast star as Jamel Herring admitted his admiration for his opponent.

"Yes, this probably the biggest victory of my career, but I just want for everyone to pray and show love for @RealCFrampton . I’ll always be a fan, and he’s a true gentleman. God bless you, my man. Please make it home safely to your beautiful family," he tweeted.

Boxing promoter Lou DiBella, summing up the feeling of many in the aftermath of the announcement: "Congratulations @RealCFrampton on a legendary career. You were a true champion and a real warrior in the ring and no one will ever forget that. Best wishes to you in your retirement."

While Conrad Cumming simply summed Frampton up as a "hero", fellow Belfast boxer Padraig McCrory knows how tough it is to make it in the sport and outlined just how special Frampton is: ""Devastated for Frampton! Already achieved greatness..... he deserves nothing but praise. If it's retirement, I wish him and his beautiful family all the best."

World flyweight challenger Sunny Edwards added: "So much heart from Carl horrible to watch this, could see on the floor Carl really didn’t want to go out like that. What a career Carl Frampton has had - a real tough gentleman of the sport."

Former Celtic and Northern Ireland football hero Paddy McCourt knows all about getting to grips with retirement. He said: "Not his night tonight but what an amazing career Carl Frampton has had. Congratulations champ & enjoy retirement."

Like a lot of fans, former Ulster and Ireland rugby star Tommy Bowe was left harking back to better days.

"Gutted for Carl Frampton," he said. "The atmosphere at his fights vs Quigg and Kiko Martinez were absolutely incredible. Out on his shield tonight, now time to enjoy the next chapter!"

