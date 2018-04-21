Sport Boxing

Saturday 21 April 2018

Carl Frampton v Nonito Donaire as it happened

21 April 2018; Carl Frampton, right, in action against Nonito Donaire during their Vacant WBO Interim World Featherweight Championship bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
21 April 2018; Carl Frampton, right, in action against Nonito Donaire during their Vacant WBO Interim World Featherweight Championship bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Carl Frampton faces former four-weight world champion Nonito ‘The Filipino Flash’ Donaire with the interim WBO World featherweight title on the line. The Jackal knows a shot at Oscar Valdez awaits the victor. The fight is due to start at 10.30pm.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport