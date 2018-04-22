Carl Frampton beat Nonito Donaire in an epic battle in Belfast to claim the interim WBO World featherweight title on a night of high drama.

Carl Frampton beat Nonito Donaire in an epic battle in Belfast to claim the interim WBO World featherweight title on a night of high drama.

Carl Frampton pulls off a thrilling victory over Nonito Donaire after a sensational battle in Belfast

All three judges scored the contest 117-111 as Frampton got back to winning ways in front of an excited home crowd.

Frampton was rocked in a dramatic 11th round, but dominated the fight as he turned on the style in impressive fashion and now he is eyeing up a big fight at Windsor Park this summer. "Nonito Donaire was dangerous from start to finish. I stuck to the gameplan and at times my boxing was beautiful," stated Frampton.

There is only one thing on my mind at the moment - a world title fight at Windsor Park and I can't wait to get there. "He was a sharp puncher throughout. In the 11th round I was definitely hurt but I survived it and that's what champions do.

"My trainer Jamie Moore deserves a lot of credit, the gameplan was perfect. When it got close I needed to use my straighten which I did. I wasn't in the middle range too much and when I was, I got caught. "But Donaire is a world class fighter and a world class gentleman. There is not a man on this planet at featherweight who is going to beat me at Windsor Park.

21 April 2018; Carl Frampton, right, in action against Nonito Donaire during their Vacant WBO Interim World Featherweight Championship bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile "I showed patience throughout, he's a dangerous sharpshooter who could punch. "People say power may die towards the end but he hurt me in the 11th. But I've been hit worse.

"I had a simple game plan - use my jab from outside and went I got close, stay close. I started to bully him on the inside.

"I felt fresh. I looked at the ring cards and could see the rounds and in the 10th I felt great, not tired at all.

"The most scientific training camp I've ever had and a huge credit to everyone involved." Now Frampton looks set to realise his dream of fighting at Windsor Park later this year, with his promoter Frank Warren suggesting that big open air event will be confirmed imminently. WBO title holder Oscar Valdez is on his radar as well as the winner of next month's fight between IBF champion Lee Selby and Josh Warrington, with the fight in Belfast set to be a huge payday for the local hero.

"Fighting at Windsor Park is going to be amazing. I can't wait," added Frampton.

"I'd love Valdez. Selby or Warrington - either of them. "I want a world title and that's it. The potential opponents will think it's a good performance. I showed a different side recently. I'm a boxer and I can box. I've got a lot of different things to my game. It was a boxing masterclass at times."

Online Editors