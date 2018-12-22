Carl Frampton is stunned as his attempt to win the IBF featherweight title ends in defeat

Josh Warrington upset the odds once again as he retained his IBF featherweight title after getting the better of Carl Frampton in a bruising 12-round battle.

The pair engaged in one of the contenders for fight of the year but Warrington, an underdog with the bookmakers having been so impressive against Lee Selby in May, largely came out on top in the exchanges at the Manchester Arena.

Warrington was awarded a unanimous decision by two scores of 116-112 and one of 116-113 in the first defence of his world title as he extended his unbeaten professional record to 27-0.

"He won the fight fair and square," said Frampton. "I came here, had trained hard and was sharp but the better man won and I hope he goes on to unify the division.

"It was just not my night, I was fit and strong but Josh was fitter and stronger. I was hurt a number of times. When people say Josh cannot punch, I don't know what they are talking about. I didn't estimate but he was even better than I thought - he can punch hard."

When asked about his own boxing future, Frampton admitted he will have decisions to make in the coming days as he stated: "I will have to sit down with my team. I've got a young family at home and I've been in this game a long time. I have to sit down with my team and figure out the next move."

Meanwhile, Warrington paid tribute to Frampton as he recorded another famous victory.

"First of all, I want to say a big thank you to this man in the ring, I've always been a fan, it's just business tonight," he said. "The fans made a cracking atmosphere and I'm looking forward to Christmas turkey now.

"Carl Frampton will go down as one of the best champions in history and it was an honour to share the ring with him.

"He's a two-weight world champion and you've got to be clever with a thinking fighter like Carl. I kept coming at him and I hit him with some corker shots and he took them well. He's a tough man."

