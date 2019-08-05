Carl Frampton fight reportedly cancelled amid rumour of freak injury

Carl Frampton's return to the ring in Phildelphia on Saturday night has reportedly been cancelled after claims the Belfast featherweight suffered a freak injury yesterday.

The Belfast fight, known as 'The Jackal' was due to fight Mexican Emmanuel Dominguez at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia - his first fight since his unsuccessful challenge of IBF champion Josh Warrington.

Frampton was to headline the Top Rank card in his debut for the outfit, with the fight to be shown live on ESPN+.

However, according to Irish-boxing.com, the fight is now off after Frampton suffered a freak accident.

A source tells me that Carl Frampton is out of this weekend's fight in Philadelphia after an ornament fell on his hand, breaking 2 bones. — John Evans (@John_Evans79) August 5, 2019

Quoting a tweet from Boxing News writer, John Evans, the website reported that the 32-year-old Frampton injured his hand, breaking two bones, when a heavy ornament fell and landed on it while having coffee.

Frampton last fought in December, losing to Warrington in Manchester – a defeat which almost led to his retirement.

