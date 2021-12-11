Caoimhín Agyarko claims first ranking belt with stoppage victory over unbeaten American Noe Larios

Belfast middleweight Caoimhín Agyarko has won his first ranking belt with a stoppage victory over unbeaten American Noe Larios on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s world title fight in the Liverpool Arena.

Referee Howard Foster stepped in and signalled the end to a one-sided contest with 53 seconds left in the penultimate nine round.

The self-styled ‘Black Thunder’ who dreams of becoming Ireland’s first black world professional champion had totally dominated the contest against a brave but limited opponent.

The 25-year-old used to train alongside Taylor when he was a teenager but now, he wants to carve out a niche for himself on the big stage. He picked up the WBA International middleweight belt.

He recently landed a promotion deal with Matchroom, and this was his first contest under the watchful eye of Eddie Hearn.

It was a controlled performance against Larios who carried an unbeaten 14-0 record into the contest. But he offered little in the way of a meaningful challenge. Understandably Agyarko was cautious given that his career was effectively on the line.

He was probably guilty of not following up on some of the opening which presented themselves and was content to keep Larios at bay with his jab particularly in the first half of the contest. But there was no doubting his superiority or the power in his punches.

Agyarko was the more aggressive fighter from the bell scoring regularly with his jab while Larios kept his distance and offered little in resistance though he did catch Agyarko with a right hook just before the end of a relatively tame first round.

It was more of the same from Agyarko in the second as Larios again stood off, but he finally caught the Belfast fighter with a decent right-left combination midway through the round. This prompted Agyarko to up the pace and he certainly landed the more powerful shots.

Agyarko caught the American flush on the jaw with a big left which shook him momentarily in the third while the middleweight landed another big left in the fourth and this time did follow it up with a couple of decent shots.

A body shot from Agyarko followed by a couple of heads shots put Larious on the defensive in the fifth and momentarily he looked in trouble. Agyarko was now landing regularly and there was real power in his shots.

He caught Larios in the corner at the end of the round but was unable to press home his advantage when he mistimed two of his big shots.

In the next three rounds Agyarko continued to look for the killer shot as he hunted down his opponent who simply refused to engage in any meaningful way. It was now a question of whether Agyarko could end the contest before the regulation ten rounds.

When the end came it was slightly unexpected though the power of Agyarko’s shots had obviously sapped Larios’ strength and resistance. Finally, after two minutes and 53 seconds of round nine Agyarko was on target with a left hook which sent Larios spinning on to the ropes.

Agyarko came in to pound him further and the referee wisely intervened and saved him from unnecessary punishment.

It was the perfect end to 2021 for Agyarko who now moves to 10-0 and he can look forward to big fights next year with a contest in his hometown of Belfast definitely on the cards.