Cáitlín Fryers and Niamh Fay win opening World Championship bouts as IABA won't declare choice in IBA election

Two more Irish boxers won their opening bouts at the World Championships in Istanbul this afternoon.

Light flyweight Cáitlín Fryers reached the last 16 with a dominant performance to overcome the challenge of South Africa’s Thandolwethu Mathiba. Fryers will be action again on Sunday.

Featherweight Niamh Fay looked even more impressive as she completely dominated against Modestine Munga Zalia of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The referee stopped the contest in the second round as DRC fighter was unable to cope with the speed and range of Fay’s shots.

Meanwhile, the IABA has declined to reveal which candidate they are backing in this weekend’s crucial International Boxing Association Presidential election in Istanbul.

The future of boxing as an Olympic sport could be determined by the outcome of the contest between the outgoing President Russian native Umar Kremlev and his rival, Dutchman Boris van der Vorst.

Kremlev refused to step aside from his position in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite a request by at least one director at a Board meeting in March.

He also strongly defended the organisation’s controversial sponsorship deal with Gazprom, the state-owned Russian oil company.

The Irish delegation at the Congress includes President Dominic O’Rourke and CEO Fergal Carruth.

In reply to a query as to which candidate the IABA delegation would be vote a statement said: “It’s not policy to announce voting intentions prior to casting that vote. IABA’s ballot will be cast in favour of the candidate most well equipped to serve the best interests of Irish boxing.”

In contrast, Boxing USA has declared their support for van de Vorst while launching attack on Kremlev’s record since taking office.

Announcing its decision to endorse rival candidate Boris van der Vorst, Boxing USA says Mr Kremlev has not delivered on his promise when elected in 2020 to restore International Olympic committee recognition.

“The Olympic qualifying system for Paris 2024 Olympic Games is incomplete at best and displays incompetence at worst. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has complicated an already serious situation between IBA, potential sponsors and acceptance in the Olympic movement.

“World leaders have condemned the invasion and have moved to end all economic assets of Russian citizens and companies, including Gazprom. The current IBA President has put his self-interest ahead of the interest of IBA.

“Actions speak louder than words, and over the last 16 months our IBA President has spoken lots of words, made big promises and had some success.

“But his actions and facts prove many of the promises are nothing but empty words,” according to a letter sent to all National Federations Presidents by Tyson Lee, President of Boxing USA, and its chief executive, Mike McAtee.

The letter lists three specific areas of concerns.

“The President has said the IBA debt is gone and IBA’s financial future is secure. No one has been able to independently verify the financial health of the IBA. The terms of the Gazprom contract are hidden even from the Independent Auditors, who are duty bound to confidentiality.”

In relation to boxing at the Olympics, the letter refers to the correspondence sent to Mr Kremlev earlier this week by the IOC, in which it is re-stated that the IOC’s recognition of the IBA remains suspended and boxing is not currently included in the sports programme of the Los Angeles Olympics.

The letter also points that the President has failed to fill the position of the IOC/Liaison Officer even though it has been identified as critical to secure inclusion in the Olympic Games.

Boxing USA stated they will be supporting Boris van der Vorst in the election, saying he will provide the dedication and hard work to change “leadership and culture, provide financial accountability and access to fund based on the needs of National Federations as opposed to self-serving hand-outs”.

Despite van der Vorst’s endorsement by the US, his rival remains the strong favourite to be re-elected President, even if this jeopardises the future of boxing as an Olympic sport.

The IBA have been down this path before. In 2018, they ignored warning from the International Olympic Committee and elected Uzbek businessman Gafur Rahimov as President.

It was alleged he was the boss of the Uzbek mafia and the US Treasury linked him to a major European criminal organisation known as the ‘Thieves-in-Law’

His election ultimately resulted in the IOC suspending the then-named AIBA and taking direct responsibility for running the qualification events as well as the tournament itself at the Tokyo Olympics.