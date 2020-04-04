British boxer Anthony Yarde reveals a second family member has died after contracting Covid-19

British boxer Anthony Yarde has announced that his grandmother has died from coronavirus, just days after his father passed away after contracting the illness.

Yarde, 28, revealed his father passed away last month despite having no known underlying health conditions and now he has confirmed on social media that he has also lost his grandmother.

"My dad and his mother have passed just days apart," the light-heavyweight fighter wrote on social media. "It's serious! People are still going out when they don't need to.

"I know there's a lot of opinions about Covid-19 and I have mine but I just know opinions ain't worth risking your life and others. Just stay home."

Yarde's promoter Frank Warren offered his condolences to Yarde, as he posted a message on his Twitter account.

"We are extremely sad to learn that Anthony Yarde has now lost his nan to the coronavirus," said Warren. "We can't begin to imagine what Anthony and his family are going through and our sincere condolences go out to them.

"Please listen to his heartfelt personal plea, stay at home to save lives."

Yarde was due to fight for the Commonwealth light-heavyweight title at the 02 Arena in London next weekend, but all sport has been cancelled as the spread of coronavirus continues despite lockdown restrictions imposed by the UK government.

