Bray Boxing Club shut down as Wicklow County Council examines interior following fatal shooting

Wicklow County Council has secured the Bray Boxing Club building following the tragic events of last week, it has confirmed in a statement.

A gunman entered the club shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5, and opened fire, killing Bobby Messett (50) and injuring Pete Taylor (57) and Ian Britton (35).

The council said that as owner of the premises, it has a responsibility to ensure the building is restored to a condition fit for community use.

Arrangements are being made to carry out an examination of the facility with a view to undertaking any necessary repairs. "Following the tragic incident earlier this week Wicklow County Council has now secured the building," the statement read.

